Three area communities are on a heightened state of alert, with residents told to be ready to evacuate if necessary, due to a new and fast-growing wildfire north of Tucson.
The Bowl Creek Fire threatens several communities as it rages near State Route 79 and SR 77, northwest of Oracle Junction, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office announced on social media Monday afternoon.
Authorities issued a SET alert status Monday for three nearby communities: Oracle Junction, SaddleBrooke Ranch and Falcon Valley Ranch.
The SET alert status indicates that residents should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.
Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official updates from local authorities and adhere to safety guidelines.
People are also reading…
Due to the #BowlCreekFire burning near S. SR 79 & W. SR 77, NW of Oracle Junction, the following communities have been placed in "SET" alert status:— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) July 24, 2023
-Oracle Junction
-SaddleBrooke Ranch
-Falcon Valley Ranch
Read more here: https://t.co/Z8obUnBq5O pic.twitter.com/ngVM1tE2cF
As of Monday morning, the fire had burned approximately 500 acres, putting power lines and essential infrastructure at risk while blanketing nearby highways with thick smoke, authorities said.
Fire officials reported the blaze remained active Sunday night into Monday morning, intensifying concerns for the safety and well-being of residents in the area.
#AZForestry has taken command of #BowlCreekFire S. SR 79 & W. SR 77, NW of Oracle Junction. Fire est. 500 ac. & very active thru night. Highly visible to drivers & threatening kV lines & infrastructure near Jct. Smoke impacts to hwys. #AZFire #AZForestry @ArizonaDOT #PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/2yPBefmyrq— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 24, 2023
Eddie Celaya is a breaking news reporter and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.