Low- to moderate income taxpayers can get free income-tax help and free filing through programs sponsored by the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and Pima County.

The United Way in collaboration with Catholic Community Services has opened several in-person sites and offers other options including online help and filing, under the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

Vita provides free tax return preparation and filing assistance to taxpayers earning up to $73,000 per year.

The United Way in late January opened 10 in-person VITA tax-prep locations across Tucson, in some cases only by appointment.

For sites, hours, appointments and details such as required documents, go to unitedwaytucson.org/vita, or call 520-903-9000.

The United Way also has partnered with Pima County to offer Valet VITA, which allows taxpayers to drop off their documents at the county’s Kino One Stop Service Center, 2797 E. Ajo Way, and review and approve their returns for filing via text and email.

Local taxpayers can also connect with VITA volunteers for help at GetYourRefund.org/uwtsa, or use free do-it-yourself software found at UnitedWayTucson.org/FreeFile.