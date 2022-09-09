 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This Tucson restaurant made a national "50 best" list

Bata takes up 6,000 square feet of the historic 1930s warehouse at 35 E. Toole Ave.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Downtown Tucson eatery Bata is one of two Arizona restaurants named as Bon Appétit's 50 Best New Restaurants in 2022.

Located at 35 E. Toole Ave., Bata is owned by Tucson siblings Tyler, Zach and Courtney Fenton.

"An expansive, minimalist industrial space is the backdrop at Bata, a fine dining restaurant in Tucson where a wood-fired oven touches every dish," writes Bon Appétit. "Its à la carte menu feels like one for a true food nerd."

Bacanora, in Phoenix, was the other Arizona restaurant that made the list.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

