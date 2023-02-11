Tucson International Airport got closer to its pre-pandemic passenger levels in 2022, serving 3.45 million travelers last year.

That compares with about 2.7 million passengers, including departures and arrivals, in 2021 and is about 91% of the nearly 3.8 million passengers TIA served in 2019, according to the Tucson Airport Authority.

COVID-19 disruptions cut airline passenger traffic at TIA by more than half in 2020 to less than 1.7 million travelers.

Last year began with a downturn in air travel nationally due to the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, but the impact at TIA was short-lived as travel recovered rapidly in mid-February, the Airport Authority said, citing pent-up demand for travel from colder climates to the sunny and warm Tucson region.

TIA passenger traffic exceeded October 2019 by 2%, the first time since the pandemic began that the airport reached the 2019 benchmark for a given month.

During the end-of-year holiday season, seat capacity at TIA was up 24% from the previous year, placing it in the top tier of U.S. airports for growth. Throughout the year, 3.4 million passengers were welcomed in Tucson.

Flair Airlines began winter nonstop flights from TIA to five Canadian cities on Nov. 30, marking the first-ever scheduled airline service between the Tucson airport and Canada.

