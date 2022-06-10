Tucson Electric: Conserve power to avoid blackouts this summer

With summer temperatures in Tucson hitting triple digits, Tucson Electric Power Co. is again asking customers to conserve power between 3 and 7 p.m. to help curb peak demand and avoid blackouts.

And TEP recently partnered with Tucson Water to borrow its familiar “Pete the Beak” mascot — that face of the water agency’s beat-the-peak efforts since the 1970s — to promote its conservation message.

“We prepare year-round for summer and we’re doing everything we can to provide reliable service,” TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said. “However, we do appreciate the efforts of customers who can limit use from 3-7 p.m. because it helps to reduce strain on our local energy grid and helps to keep service affordable.”

TEP’s hit its highest peak demand so far this year on Wednesday, June 8, with demand totaling 2,119 megawatts, he said.

Barrios said the utility has forecast peak demand of 2,371 MW for a normal summer, and 2,489 MW if the Tucson area sees “extremely high temperatures,” adding that TEP has lined up ample reserves to avoid blackouts.

TEP has set new peak usage records the last two years in a row, including the current record demand of 2,446 MW set on June 16 last year.

For comparison, Barrios said, demand peaks in February were in the 600-700 MW range.

TEP offers several tips to help customers beat the peak, while saving money, at tucne.ws/tepsave:

Turn your thermostat temperature setting up, especially between 3-7 p.m., and have your air conditioning system serviced to make sure it runs at peak efficiency.

Consider moving to a time-of-use (TOU) rate, which has lower off-peak rates and higher rates for on-peak hours of 3-7 p.m. weekdays; or a “demand” rate, which offers lower usage rates but includes a charge reflecting a customer’s highest hourly usage in a month. TEP offers a rate-comparison tool at tep.com/compare-pricing-plans/.

Install a programmable or “smart” thermostat, which automatically adjust the temperature to your schedule and preferences. Such thermostats can lower your energy costs by 20% and TEP offers rebates of up to $35 on qualifying thermostats.

Other tips include planting shade trees or installing awnings or sun shades; investing in a variable-speed pool pump; assuring a tight seal around windows and doors and closing blinds or shades in the morning; using ceiling or area fans; and using TEP’s “budget billing” plan, which spreads payments out equally over the year.

