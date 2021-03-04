Busloads of asylum seekers begin arriving in Tucson as Biden border policies take effect

Shelters in Tucson are starting to receive busloads of asylum seekers for the first time since President Biden began reversing Trump administration border policies.

Since Saturday, four busloads arrived at the main shelter in Tucson after the asylum seekers were released by the Border Patrol in Yuma.

So far, fewer than 200 asylum seekers, mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, arrived in Tucson this week, local officials said.

They are staying a day or two in Tucson and then traveling to live with friends and relatives in other cities while their asylum claims are processed.

The recent arrivals could be the start of a return to what Tucson saw in 2019 when the Border Patrol released thousands of asylum seekers to shelters here, said Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik.

The past year or so was a “lull in the storm,” said Kozachik, who helped lead local efforts to care for asylum seekers in 2019. Tucson is now “on the cusp” of seeing a large increase in asylum seekers, he said.