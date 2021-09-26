City commission endorses Tucson's plan to allow for backyard casitas

It’s not clear how the proposal will make the new housing options available to residents who are not friends or family members of homeowners, however.

Casitas must be built on residential lots owned by those who already have at least one existing house on that piece of property. They’re often close to the main house — or even attached in some instances — and the plan gives homeowners few incentives to rent their casitas to the general public.

“The second phase of this for us would be to help the city develop a program where we would really make sure this gets used as a tool for affordable housing,” said Shay Jimenez of the Commission on Equitable Housing.

The city is exploring potential incentives that can be added into the proposal, including fee waivers or special zoning rules that have been used successfully by other cities, according to officials.

One of the strongest incentive options would subsidize the construction of casitas if owners agree to lease them at affordable rates. It would require ADUs to be included in the Housing and Community Development affordable housing strategy, which will be fully developed by the end of the year.