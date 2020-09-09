City extends e-scooter pilot program as coronavirus cases rise among college students

"We just had 30,000 UA students return to the area, bars that sell food are back open, and COVID is now a known hot spot around campus," Kozachik said. "Allowing scooters to continue operating while we're so concerned about community spread that we're not even opening outdoor swimming pools makes no sense. The mayor and council should have shown some consistency and at least put a hold on this pilot program until COVID calms down."

As of Wednesday, the UA is reporting 709 positive cases among students, faculty and staff, which does not include a large number of off-campus students who are not required by the university to test.

Officials at Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility, however, hope the program extension will allow them to continue to assess the value of the program for the community.

“While scooter trips were down over the past 5 months, Tucson experienced steady ridership, leading us to believe that scooters are being used for trips that support people’s daily lives, such as access to grocery stores, jobs, pharmacies, and other vital services,” Assistant City Manager Albert Elias wrote in a September 9 memo.

The City has collected over $77,000 in application fees since the program began last September. The Department of Transportation and Mobility recommended that the revenue be applied to installing preferred parking locations and improving infrastructure to create safer places for people to ride.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.