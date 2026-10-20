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Just days after the US debut of the new documentary, "You Can See Everything," it's a good time to recall the time Elizabeth Holmes arrived at the Arizona State Capitol to make her Theranos pitch to lawmakers.

Holmes had yet to become notorious in February 2015, when she pulled up in a black SUV, and a team of security guards and lobbyists piled out. They guided her to a series of meetings with legislators.

It happened to be the day I was shadowing then-House Speaker David Gowan, because he was the first speaker from Southern Arizona since 1988.

So when a dozen legislators and lobbyists crowded a windowless meeting room to hear Holmes’ pitch for her company Theranos, I was in there too. Holmes wore a black turtleneck and, in a startlingly deep voice, essentially told Republican legislative leaders she was one of them.

In a room decorated with a life-size, cardboard cutout of Ronald Reagan, she noted that Reagan’s secretary of state, George Schulz, was on her board of directors, along with Henry Kissinger. Her request was to get a law passed allowing Theranos to draw blood from Arizona consumers without doctors’ orders.

She told the dozen or so legislators and aides present that her goal was to “create free-market competition to drive prices down and increase transparency.”

At that, Gowan perked up and said, “You’re talking to free-market-minded people here, so you’re talking in the right tone.”