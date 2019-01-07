8th Annual Beyond

When: Saturday, Jan. 12.

Where: Locations throughout Pima County.

Cost: Free; some events request a nominal donation to benefit Beyond.

The Eighth Annual Beyond encourages residents to move, explore, nourish and connect. The community festival features a wide array of outdoor activities ranging from hikes and runs to family-friendly walks and bike rides at 18 locations throughout Pima County.

For more information and registration, visit www.beyond-tucson.org/ or the Beyond Tucson Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beyond.tucson