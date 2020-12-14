 Skip to main content
Community Foundation awards additional $63K in COVID-19 grants

  • Updated

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona recently announced that an additional $63,000 was granted to five organizations as part of the foundation’s COVID-19 community response grants.

The additional funding was made possible by the foundation’s donors and supporters.

Recent grant recipients were:

  • Associated Charities of Nogales
  • Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness
  • Tucson Regional Educator Collaborative
  • YMCA of Southern Arizona
  • PMHDC Southwest Medical Aid

These grants will provide sleeping bags to people experiencing homelessness in the winter, emotional support for local teachers and students, child care for youth, and medical equipment and supplies free of charge to communities in need. Some examples of how the funding will be used are:

With the funding, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness will purchase 1,000 cold weather sleeping bags for distribution through community agencies that provide services for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

PMHDC Southwest Medical Aid will provide essential medical supplies to organizations and communities in need, including Southern Arizona’s tribal nations.

