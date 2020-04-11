Confirmed coronavirus deaths in Arizona top 100
A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

 Paul Sancya / Associated Press

The number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 has reached 108, Arizona health officials reported Saturday morning.

There are now 3,393 known coronavirus cases in the state, according to figures posted Saturday morning by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The department reported 591 confirmed cases in Pima County, an additional 48 cases from the day before. There have been 29 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Pima County, the state says.

Across the county, 5,320 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 40,530 tests being conducted across the state.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County:  8 patients under the age of 20 years old; 201 people between 20 and 44 years old; 118 people between 45 and 54 years old; 79 people between 55 and 64 years old; and 180 people ages 65 years old and older.

The ages of five people with COVID-19 here was unknown, the state said Saturday.

