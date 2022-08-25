Constable, 3 others killed in Tucson eviction

A Pima County constable and three others are dead after gunfire erupted during an eviction in Tucson Thursday, police confirmed.

Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, went to serve an eviction Thursday at Lind Commons, 3493 E. Lind Road, and was killed while there.

Also dead are a female employee of the apartment complex; the male suspect in the killings; and a person whose gender was not released and whose relationship to the suspect wasn't known, police said late Thursday.

Police said they were still notifying family members of the deceased and will likely release the three names on Friday.

Martinez-Garibay and the employee of the complex were at the apartment to serve an eviction notice to the suspect, police said, adding that investigators were unsure of exactly how the incident unfolded. Police released no other details.

Associate presiding constable Bill Lake said earlier Thursday that a resident of the apartment shot through a window at a person standing outside. The resident then went outside and shot that same person, who was not the constable, Lake said.

The court record for the eviction at that address for this week shows the person who was to be evicted as Gavin Lee Stansell.

Pima County Justice Court records show that an eviction hearing for Stansell’s case was held Monday, Aug. 22. The eviction order was issued on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the records show.

Stansell had previously threatened another resident with a firearm, and “has otherwise disturbed the peace,” a court document says.

The complex is near East Fort Lowell Road and North Palo Verde Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, Martinez-Garibay’s car was parked at the complex with her purse and personal phone inside.

Martinez-Garibay was appointed to the constable’s position in March to replace Kristen Randall, who resigned from the position serving Justice Precinct 8, which covers the midtown area.

Randall said Thursday she was shocked but not surprised to hear of the incident.

“We just show up and make entry to people’s homes,” Randall said of the constables’ jobs.

Evictions are surging in Pima County as housing prices spike. So-called writs of restitution, the judicial orders that prompt an eviction, were issued 2,345 times through the end of July this year compared to 2,318 times for all of 2021.

Martinez-Garibay served 16 years in the Army, worked with homeless veterans and ran an adaptive golf program for veterans called PGA HOPE.

When she was appointed as constable, she said she was motivated to seek the position for reasons similar to why she was drawn to join the Army.

“I joined (the Army) after Sept. 11, and I just felt that it was wrong for me to sit at home when I knew that I could contribute,” Martinez-Garibay said in March. “It’s the same thing with serving my community, I can see a need.”

She said she planned to approach evictions with “empathy and humanity.”

“When I deal with the people that I have to evict, I understand that’s my responsibility, but they’re still people,” she said. “Just giving some basic dignity and respect can go so far in helping these people rebuild their lives.”

Pima County Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson said late Thursday: "On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and fellow Pima County employees, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Precinct 8 Constable Deborah Martinez, who was killed today in the line of duty. Our county constables perform a difficult and important job for the people of this county.

"They often encounter people at their most vulnerable and emotional, yet they all perform their duties with professionalism and compassion. I am heartbroken at this terrible tragedy and I will keep Constable Martinez and all who knew and loved her in my thoughts."

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick tweeted, "I’m heartbroken to learn the news that our Pima County Constable, Deborah Martinez, was killed while doing her job today. Deborah was a great public servant and notable advocate for veterans, may we honor her life and commitment to our community."

Photos: Pima County Constable and three others are dead 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022 4 dead, constable, Tucson, 2022