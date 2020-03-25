4 coronavirus cases reported at UA, including 1 former campus dorm resident

Students living in one of the largest dorms at the University of Arizona have been told to watch for symptoms after a student there who recently returned home tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The student, who was a resident of the Arizona-Sonora dorms, is now living with family out of state, according to a letter to on-campus residents from Housing and Residential Life.

The office said the student was on the UA campus as recently as March 14 to March 18 and was asymptomatic.

"Upon arriving home, the resident began to feel sick and was tested at home, out of state. The resident’s roommate and close contacts have already been notified," the housing office said.

The office said that the student did not use any common spaces inside Arizona-Sonora.

However, students and others inside the dorm during the same time period in March should monitor themselves for symptoms, officials say.

The student was one of four COVID-19 cases identified by the university Wednesday afternoon.