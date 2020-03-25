You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
4 coronavirus cases reported at UA, including 1 former campus dorm resident
featured

4 coronavirus cases reported at UA, including 1 former campus dorm resident

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 401 cases in state, Arizona unemployment claims up to nearly 30K in week series
UA campus, COVID-19

A few students walk past the Student Union on the UA’s lightly populated campus. Many students were packing their belongings and moving away to finish the semester online.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Students living in one of the largest dorms at the University of Arizona have been told to watch for symptoms after a student there who recently returned home tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The student, who was a resident of the Arizona-Sonora dorms, is now living with family out of state, according to a letter to on-campus residents from Housing and Residential Life.

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus updates, March 25: Here's what we know

The office said the student was on the UA campus as recently as March 14 to March 18 and was asymptomatic.

"Upon arriving home, the resident began to feel sick and was tested at home, out of state. The resident’s roommate and close contacts have already been notified," the housing office said.

The office said that the student did not use any common spaces inside Arizona-Sonora.

However, students and others inside the dorm during the same time period in March should monitor themselves for symptoms, officials say.

The student was one of four COVID-19 cases identified by the university Wednesday afternoon.

A school official cited patient privacy for declining to release further information about the other three campus cases, including whether the patients are instructors, employees or students.

Meanwhile, Arizona State University has reported that 15 students tested positive for COVID-19. No cases have been reported on the Northern Arizona University campus.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News