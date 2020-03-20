County reminds people to watch what they flush, even when the paper runs out

Hoarding toilet paper may not be such a victimless crime after all.

At least one local plumber has reported a surge in service calls for toilets clogged by, um, alternative products in the hands of the desperate and paperless.

For reasons that still defy explanation, fears over the spread of the coronavirus have led to a run on toilet paper across the United States. That has left some poorly provisioned members of the public with no choice but to get creative with their cleanliness.

But baby wipes, old rags, paper towels, napkins and other products that don't readily — if ever — dissolve in water can easily plug residential sewer systems and lead to even bigger problems downstream.

That's why the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department took to social media this week to remind people what can and cannot be flushed.

"The only things you should flush are pee, poop and toilet paper. Those are three Ps," said department spokeswoman Caroline Vargas.

Anything else can plug sewer lines and "cause the system to back up into homes, onto the streets or into the environment," she said.

Some brands of wipes even advertise themselves as flushable, when "they, in fact, are not," Vargas said. "They don't dissolve in water."

If these wads of material manage to make it through your pipes, they can collect in the larger sewer system and form something called a "fatberg," which is every bit as disgusting as it sounds. Picture a mass of wipes, dental floss, congealed cooking grease and other gunk large enough and hard enough to block the flow of other sewage.