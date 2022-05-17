Man dies in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in midtown Tucson earlier this month.

On May 8, Josef Carlisle Nicholai Carisbarone, 30, was riding a motorcycle northbound on North Alvernon Way and was approaching East Grant Road on a green light, Tucson police said. As Carisbarone entered the intersection, a Ford Focus was making a left turn from southbound Alvernon Way onto eastbound Grant Road in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to turn on its side and collide with the vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that the driver was not impaired.

On May 14, Carisbarone died due to injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

Failure to yield while making a left turn by the driver is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No charged or citations have been issued at this time.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

