Oro Valley police sergeant cited for hit-and-run collision

An Oro Valley Police Department sergeant has been cited after authorities said he was involved in a hit-and-run collision at a north-side restaurant.

Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a collision, Oro Valley police said.

On Sept. 6, deputies were sent to the scene of a hit-and-run collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck in the parking lot of Trident IV, located in the 2900 block of West Ina Road at North Shannon Road. Sanchez, who was off duty at the time, did not remain at the scene, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department said.

OVPD said it was not able to advise the community about the incident until the criminal investigation by the sheriff’s department was complete.

“OVPD is committed to complete transparency and is now able to advise the community of this incident. The trust of our community is vitally important to us, and we will always strive to maintain that trust,” Chief Kara Riley said in a news release.

Sanchez was placed on administrative leave.