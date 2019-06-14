Tucson police say they have identified the driver accused of killing two men in a hit-and-run pedestrian collision on the city’s north side June 10.
Officers are searching for Justin Lang, 32, who is wanted on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter in the crash that killed Ramon Murillo, 32, and Richard Struble, 57.
Lang is accused of losing control of a 2001 BMW 740iL eastbound on West Simmons Road and crashing into the two men in the parking lot of Discount Tire at 3760 N. Oracle Road, near West Prince Road, a police news release said.
Struble was a tow truck driver dropping off Murillo’s vehicle when the collision happened shortly before 10 p.m.
Anyone with information on Lang’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.