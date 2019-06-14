Police say Justin Lang, 32, was the man who allegedly killed two men in a pedestrian crash in a Discount Tire parking lot on June 10, 2019.

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson police say they have identified the driver accused of killing two men in a hit-and-run pedestrian collision on the city’s north side June 10.

Officers are searching for Justin Lang, 32, who is wanted on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter in the crash that killed Ramon Murillo, 32, and Richard Struble, 57.

Lang is accused of losing control of a 2001 BMW 740iL eastbound on West Simmons Road and crashing into the two men in the parking lot of Discount Tire at 3760 N. Oracle Road, near West Prince Road, a police news release said.

Struble was a tow truck driver dropping off Murillo’s vehicle when the collision happened shortly before 10 p.m.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anyone with information on Lang’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.