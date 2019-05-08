A man who was killed and found in the Pantano Wash in April has been identified as 80-year-old Michael J. McCullough, according to the Tucson Police Department.
On April 25, a passerby called 911 after finding the body of McCullough in the wash near 7600 E. Broadway, according to a news release from Tucson police. Detectives found McCullough with "obvious signs of trauma."
Three days later, Kenneth K. Boyd, 18, was arrested in connection with the killing of McCullough.
Boyd was located near Gollob Park on South Prudence Road.
He faces charges for first degree murder and armed robbery. He is currently in the Pima County jail on a $1 million bond.
No further information has been released by police.