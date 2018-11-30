The U.S. Marshals Office has identified the deputy marshal shot and killed outside a Tucson house while serving a fugitive arrest warrant as a 41-year-old who worked for the agency since 2015.
Chase White was shot about 5:30 p.m. Thursday serving a search warrant on the city's north side.
He died at a hospital.
The Marshals Service said Friday that White was an Air Force reservist who was preparing for deployment. He was married and had children.
Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus says the victim was among Marshals Service personnel serving a warrant for 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger when the suspect opened fire. Marshals returned fire, but the suspect was unhurt. Schlesinger was arrested after a standoff at the house.
The agency says White was the first deputy U.S. marshal killed on duty in Tucson in 66 years.
“We are all extremely saddened by the tragic line-of-duty death of our brother, Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White, last night in Tucson ... He was shot and killed while performing his mission. It’s a dangerous job, but Chase was devoted to making his community and this nation safer. His sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said Acting Deputy Director of the U.S. Marshals Service David J. Anderson. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and our law enforcement community. The nation lost a hero last night.”