"Today" show cohost Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional message on social media as her mother’s disappearance stretches into its fourth month.
Her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home on Feb. 1 after authorities said she was taken against her will. No suspects have been identified.
“Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out,” Guthrie posted with a painting of Jesus on her Instagram Stories June 7, reflecting her and her mother’s deep Christian faith.
“Bring her home,” the post said.
After a hiatus from the "Today" show, after her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie returned to work in April after a two-month absence.
Savannah Guthrie also joined Jenna Bush Hagar on "Today with Jenna and Sheinelle" on June 8. She spoke to Hagar about how challenging it has been for her to return to work during her mother's disappearance.
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“I’m happy to be back,” Savannah Guthrie said. “It’s not that I’m not thinking about it because I am, but it’s something to do. And it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody, but no, it’s not easy.”
Savannah Guthrie also reflected on what her mother would have advised her to do.
“My mom would have said the same, like ‘Honey, just keep going, just keep going,’” she said.
Investigators still sifting through evidence
Although authorities maintain the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's abduction has no new updates, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the case is ongoing and active as investigators continue to analyze video and DNA evidence.
“The only suspect we have is the person on the doorbell camera,” said Angelica Carrillo, a spokesperson for the department, referring to video surveillance released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 10. The video showed a masked man tampering with Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera the night she disappeared.
Carrillo said the public can still send evidence to authorities, as investigators request evidence from Jan. 1 through Feb. 2.
In April, a report found the FBI was analyzing new evidence, including hairs found in Guthrie’s home.
Investigators found in March that black gloves discovered Feb. 13, similar to the gloves the masked man on Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell footage was wearing, were not related to the case.
Law enforcement also previously confirmed that droplets of blood found outside Nancy Guthrie's front door belonged to her.
Throughout the investigation, several ransom notes appeared demanding billions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy Guthrie’s return. The FBI never commented on the notes’ authenticity, but Savannah Guthrie and her family took some of them seriously.
The Guthrie family continues to offer a $1 million reward for Nancy Guthrie's return. The FBI is also offering a $100,000 reward.
Cracks in FBI, Sheriff’s Department relationship
The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the investigation with the help of other agencies, including the FBI, amid apparent tension.
FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency was kept out of the investigation during the first few days, criticizing the Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Chris Nanos’ handling of the investigation on Sean Hannity’s podcast in May.
"In the Nancy Guthrie case, I got frustrated because I knew from my sources — they were trying to keep you guys out," Hannity said.
"They did," Patel replied.
Patel acknowledged that the Sheriff's Department had jurisdiction as the lead investigating agency in the matter, and the FBI offered its support.
"And for four days we were kept out of the investigation," Patel said.
He also criticized the department for choosing to send DNA samples to a private lab in Florida before giving them to the FBI to analyze.
“We have Quantico, best lab in the world… We would have analyzed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information,” Patel said.
The Sheriff’s Department pushed back against Patel’s statement, maintaining that the FBI has been involved from the beginning.
"Sheriff Nanos responded to the scene the night of the incident, providing immediate local leadership and oversight," Sheriff's Department spokesperson Brittany Abarr said. "A member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene working alongside our personnel. The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family. While the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay."
Abarr added that the Sheriff's Department's decision to send DNA evidence to a Florida lab was based on "operational needs."
"The laboratory utilized by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico have worked in close partnership from the outset and continue to collaborate in the analysis of evidence," Abarr said. "We remain committed to a thorough, coordinated, and fact-based investigation and will continue working closely with our federal partners as the process moves forward."
Republic reporters Stephanie Murray and Perry Vandell contributed to this article.