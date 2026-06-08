"In the Nancy Guthrie case, I got frustrated because I knew from my sources — they were trying to keep you guys out," Hannity said.

"They did," Patel replied.

Patel acknowledged that the Sheriff's Department had jurisdiction as the lead investigating agency in the matter, and the FBI offered its support.

"And for four days we were kept out of the investigation," Patel said.

He also criticized the department for choosing to send DNA samples to a private lab in Florida before giving them to the FBI to analyze.

“We have Quantico, best lab in the world… We would have analyzed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information,” Patel said.

The Sheriff’s Department pushed back against Patel’s statement, maintaining that the FBI has been involved from the beginning.

"Sheriff Nanos responded to the scene the night of the incident, providing immediate local leadership and oversight," Sheriff's Department spokesperson Brittany Abarr said. "A member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene working alongside our personnel. The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family. While the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay."

Abarr added that the Sheriff's Department's decision to send DNA evidence to a Florida lab was based on "operational needs."

"The laboratory utilized by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico have worked in close partnership from the outset and continue to collaborate in the analysis of evidence," Abarr said. "We remain committed to a thorough, coordinated, and fact-based investigation and will continue working closely with our federal partners as the process moves forward."