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A group in Mexico that searches for missing people will conduct its third search for Nancy Guthrie after receiving an anonymous tip that she was buried near the border.

The Buscando Corazones Nogales, or Looking for Hearts Nogales, was told she was buried in a stream in an area known as Mariposa, in Nogales near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Two previous searches, one on May 16 and one on June 11, failed to locate Guthrie’s remains. Ramona Ayala Ortiz, leader of Buscando Corazones Nogales, said the group is planning another search in the same area on June 16 or June 17.

The group and another search group found 25 clandestine graves in that same area. They recovered the remains of at least 32 people in April and May, according to a Mexican outlet.

Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills in the early hours of Feb. 1. Authorities said she was taken against her will.

Investigators have not identified her location or a suspect.