A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday after Tucson police say he swerved into oncoming traffic and smashed into a car, killing its driver and injuring a passenger.

Julian Anselmo Sosa was speeding south on South Campbell Avenue near East Drexel Road in a Toyota FJ Cruiser about 2 a.m. Sunday when he drifted into the northbound lanes and smashed into a 2001 Nissan Altima, Tucson police said in a news release.

The driver of the Nissan, Raul Zepeda Gonzalez, 33, was killed in the wreck. A 31-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Sosa was determined to be impaired and had been swerving between the median and curb lanes of Campbell Avenue just before the wreck, the release said. He was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault and felony criminal damage, police said.

Detectives also found drugs and paraphernalia inside the Nissan. Police will rely on medical reports to determine if Gonzalez also was impaired at the time of the crash, the release said.