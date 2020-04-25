Dale Tersey, founder of Xerocraft, described as 'Renaissance man' dies at 68

Dale Marcus Tersey, a former hydrology and information technology consultant, described as a "Renaissance man" by family and friends died April 18 after a short battle with fungal meningitis. He was 68.

Tersey died while in rehabilitation at Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals of Southeast Arizona, said his brother Darrell Tersey, a retired wildlife biologist.

Dale Tersey was a founder of Xerocraft, a community resource and tool library for do it yourself projects used by hundreds of families and students. It was formed as a club in 2010 and became a nonprofit in 2013, located in the warehouse district north of downtown, said Jeremy Briddle, a freelance videographer and friend of Tersey's, among those aiding the public with projects.

"He was a genius who was not scared of fixing anything. Whenever a person dies it is a tragedy, but it is a double tragedy when there is a loss of a person with so much knowledge. I am really going to miss him, miss him greatly," said Briddle, mentioning Tersey helped get KMKR, a low-power radio station featuring local musicians, on air in 2018. It is based in a studio in the basement of the Xerocraft building.

Darrell Tersey said his brother's knowledge included mechanical and electrical engineering, chemistry and science, and his reputation as a fixer master preceded him.