'Dangerous' heat forecast for Tucson starting Saturday

There's a simple description for Tucson's upcoming weather: H-O-T.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect for the Tucson area from late Saturday morning to Wednesday night.

High temperatures during this span will range from 106 to 112 degrees in the Tucson area. Following that stretch, there will be an excessive heat watch Thursday and Friday, with highs ranging from 102 to 108.

So, prepare for the hottest temperatures of the year, the NWS says. It does tease that some moisture will begin moving into the area next week, bringing clouds and slight chances of precipitation as early as Tuesday.

The temperatures, while above normal for June (100.3 degrees), could reach record-level highs, according to NWS data.

The record highs for this stretch of June are: June 12, 109 degrees last set in 1995; June 13, 110 degrees in 1924; June 14, 111 degrees in 1993; June 15, 110 degrees in 1896; and June 16, 109 degrees last set in 1988.

High temperatures expected in Tucson:

Saturday — 110 degrees

Sunday — 112

Monday — 112

Tuesday — 111

Wednesday — 109