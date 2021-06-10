'Dangerous' heat forecast for Tucson starting Saturday

There's a simple description for Tucson's upcoming weather: H-O-T.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect for the Tucson area from late Saturday morning to Wednesday night.
High temperatures during this span will range from 106 to 112 degrees in the Tucson area. Following that stretch, there will be an excessive heat watch Thursday and Friday, with highs ranging from 102 to 108.
So, prepare for the hottest temperatures of the year, the NWS says. It does tease that some moisture will begin moving into the area next week, bringing clouds and slight chances of precipitation as early as Tuesday.
The temperatures, while above normal for June (100.3 degrees), could reach record-level highs, according to NWS data.
The record highs for this stretch of June are: June 12, 109 degrees last set in 1995; June 13, 110 degrees in 1924; June 14, 111 degrees in 1993; June 15, 110 degrees in 1896; and June 16, 109 degrees last set in 1988.
High temperatures expected in Tucson:
- Saturday — 110 degrees
- Sunday — 112
- Monday — 112
- Tuesday — 111
- Wednesday — 109
Tuesday, June 15, is the first day of the monsoon.
Some tips to get through the heat include drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left in unattended vehicles for any period of time. Make sure outdoor pets have shade and plenty of water.
Take extra precautions if you must work outdoors, including scheduling work for early in the day, wearing loose fitting, light clothing, staying hydrated and recognizing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and 911 should be called for heat stroke.
There are several cooling stations available for the homeless in the Tucson area:
- Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.; from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Indoor heat relief, water, snacks and supplies during the posted hours. Water available at the door throughout the day.
- South Community Center, 1625 S. Third Ave., noon to 5 p.m. each day. Water, snacks and supplies available during the posted hours; water available at the door throughout the day.
- La Frontera RAPP, 1082 E. Ajo Way, Suite 100 (rear), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Water, snacks and supplies.
- Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St., 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Outdoor shade area, water bottle filling stations, showers and snacks.