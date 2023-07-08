The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Ahmadi, Zia, 69, analyst, June 4, East Lawn.
Altamirano, Joe T., 97, woodworker, June 20, Carrillos.
Alter, Gloria, 87, office manager, May 10, East Lawn.
Beall, Nickolaus, 66, military, June 14, Sensible Cremation.
Beattie, Karen, 68, secretary, April 10, East Lawn.
Boido, Beatriz P., 97, seamstress, June 22, Carrillos.
Cohen, Barbara, 90, textile consultant, June 2, East Lawn.
Daniels, Mary Lou G., 83, homemaker, June 20, Carrillos.
Davis, Teri Lee, 78, contract sales executive, June 21, South Lawn.
Espinoza, Evelyn L., 81, bus driver, June 22, Carrillos.
Fry, James, 74, aircraft crew chief, April 28, East Lawn.
Hernandez, Virginia, 91, homemaker, May 26, East Lawn.
Hillman, Etta, 92, homemaker, June 7, East Lawn.
Kivel, Janice, 97, homemaker, June 13, East Lawn.
Laborin, David Y., 68, maintenance, June 14, Carrillos.
Lee, Dawn, 54, dental assistant and prep cook, June 18, Sensible Cremation.
Leon, Jesus A., 58, heavy machine operator, June 15, Carrillos.
Mast, David, 78, acquisitions manager, June 10, East Lawn.
Meyer, David, 86, enrolled agent/certified financial planner, May 30, East Lawn.
Quihuis, Henry L., 81, custodian, June 20, Carrillos.
Rodriguez, Maria, 91, medical caregiver, June 8, East Lawn.
Torres, Jose M., 73, superintendent, June 24, Carrillos.