Desert View principal Rosemary Rosas dies of Leukemia at 47

Rosas loved her colleagues and students like her own family, and she took great joy in talking about education.

“She encouraged everyone to believe, to achieve, to work hard to reach their goals; nothing was unreachable,” Lujan said. “Rosemary’s ambition to give every child an equal opportunity towards an education was her greatest goal. She wanted to give back to her beloved community and provide the support that she could to achieve that goal. We all believe she did just that and more.”

Rosas was first diagnosed with Leukemia in October 2019. She went into remission in October 2020, but the Leukemia returned in February.

Sunnyside School District counselors are working with Tu Nidito Children & Family Services to get a support team in place for students who need counseling to deal with the loss, says district spokeswoman Marisela Felix. District employees also have access to emotional support.

In lieu of flowers, Rosas' family is asking that people donate to the Sunnyside Alumni Association's Dollars for Scholars, which can be reached by mail at: Sunnyside District Alumni Association Treasurer Sue Tillis, 8625 E. Rancho Circle, Tucson, Arizona 85715.

“The Sunnyside Unified School District mourns the loss of an amazing educator,” the district wrote in a statement. “Desert View High School Principal Rosemary Rosas will be remembered as a passionate educator who dedicated her life to supporting her students and staff. Her life’s work was about doing what was right for every single student.”

