DHS head: Officials considering painting border wall

Federal officials are considering painting the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the head of the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday in Tucson.

During a visit to a Border Patrol station in Tucson on Tuesday, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told reporters the goal of painting the wall would be to protect it from rust and the elements, if such a project were undertaken.

“We’re taking a look at perhaps does painting the wall provide a prolonged life of the wall,” Wolf said in response to a question from a reporter, noting the wall has a "useful life" of about 30 years.

Officials are considering “all options” for ways to make the wall more effective, he said.

“If that means that we can paint it and it prolongs the life, then we’ll do just that,” Wolf said.

President Trump reportedly told advisers last month he wanted the wall painted black so it would appear more foreboding and become too hot to climb during the summer, a request he has made periodically in the past few years, the Washington Post reported last week.

The cost of painting the wall would range from $500 million to $3 billion, according to estimates produced by federal contracting officials and obtained by the Washington Post.