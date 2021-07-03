Dry irrigation ditch could hold key to restoring historic Tucson mesquite grove

Watershed Management Group recently partnered with residents along the ditch and staff members at the Gregory School to plant about three dozen locally sourced velvet mesquite saplings where the forest used to be. Property owners are watering those plants for now, but eventually the trees could be irrigated with harvested rainwater or flows from the ditch.

“I really appreciate the people who are working to try and make this happen,” Maywood said.

Seeking answers

At the moment, the restoration group is searching for a technician who can inspect the old irrigation system, determine why it stopped working and figure out how —or maybe if — it can be fixed.

Thomas thinks the works may have been clogged by debris or inadvertently severed by construction along Pantano Wash, possibly for the Chuck Huckelberry Loop.

Extended drought or groundwater pumping closer to the head of the ditch might also be to blame.

Spicer said they hope to be able to get the water flowing again, even sporadically, to help the mesquite forest, but a lot of unanswered questions remain, including how they will pay for any work that needs to be done.