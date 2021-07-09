Ducey signs new law changing sex-ed rules, other measures

Also gone is a bid by Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, to require an entirely separate signed permission any time there would be a discussion about AIDS and the HIV virus that causes it, even when parents already agreed to let their children participate in sex education classes.

That section had alarmed some who worried that students, including LGBTQ students, unable to get their parents to agree to that separate approval, would not be able to get their questions answered.

But the changes still left several lawmakers dissatisfied.

Rep. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, said the measure is still too broad. He said the wording targets not just sex education but other parts of the curriculum.

For example, he cited the Shakespeare tale of Romeo and Juliet. “That has to do with sexuality,” he said.

History lessons also could be affected, Navarrete said, such as discussion of the 1969 Stonewall Riot in New York City that led to the birth of the modern LGBTQ movement.

Even talking about the U.S. Supreme Court Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage also would be off limits, he said.