Education Notes: Program to give Tucson girls a look into the world of STEM

Applicants should be on track for graduation with a minimum 2.5 grade point average, have demonstrated leadership and community service, and submit an essay about a leader from their respective diverse community. The deadline to apply is May 1.

Cox will present $35,000 in scholarships to students, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Aids Foundation, Women’s Foundation of Arizona and YWCA Southern Arizona, YWCA Maricopa County, ACEL, Be a Leader Foundation, NAACP Maricopa Branch, One n Ten, Black Chamber of Arizona and Chicanos Por La Causa.

“Helping students achieve their educational goals helps make our communities stronger,” said Lisa Lovallo, market vice president for Cox, Southern Arizona.

For more information and to apply go to tucne.ws/1h9m.

Students, teachers win nearly $128,000 at SARSEF events

Arizona students and some teachers earned $127,534 in scholarships and prizes at SARSEF events in March, including $117,809 in awards and scholarships given to students and teachers during the 66th SARSEF Science and Engineering Fair Powered by TEP.

The fair showcased the work of 2,900 students, prekindergarten through high school, from across Southern Arizona.