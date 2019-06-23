Hudbay Rosemont Copper has given out nearly $11,000 in grants for expanding STEEAM — science, technology, engineering, environment, agriculture and math — education initiatives at five local schools.
The Vail Innovation Center in the Vail School District will use its grant funds to purchase a green-screen technology that will allow students to learn about agriculture and engineering through illustration.
Anza Trail Elementary in Sahuarita Unified will receive a classroom set of Chromebooks, which will allow science students to access Discovery Education, PhET simulators and research tools to supplement their Mining in Our Community unit.
Billy Lane Lauffer Middle in Sunnyside Unified will use the grant to update its school garden with fencing and drainage shelving units.
The Sahuarita Middle science department will use the grant to purchase graduated cylinders, microscopes, slides, pipettes and other lab materials to fulfill Arizona curriculum standards.
Secrist Middle in Tucson Unified will use the grant funds to purchase a greenhouse and aquaponics system for its school-wide agricultural project, the Secrist Sustainability Center.
Amphi teacher receives $5K CenturyLink grant
Joy Ochoa, a teacher at Coronado K-8 School in Amphitheater Unified, won one of CenturyLink’s Teachers and Technology grants.
The $5,000 grant will allow Ochoa to purchase Chromebooks for advanced language-art students at Coronado.
“Students will use these computers to research and design creative solutions for real-world problems,” Ochoa said in a press release.
Coronado competed against 1,300 schools for the grant, the release said. The CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation seeks to recognize innovative STEM projects happening in classrooms across the United States through the grant program.
2 Oro Valley students win $1,600 Elks Lodge scholarships
Joseph Weichsel, a recent graduate of Canyon del Oro High, and McKinley Severson, a recent graduate of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, earned $1,600 scholarships from the Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge.
The Elks National Foundation scholarships were awarded based on academic achievement, leadership skills, extracurricular activities and community service, according to a press release from the Elks.
TUSD hosts transportation job fair, seeks full-, part-time bus drivers
The Tucson Unified School District’s transportation department will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 25.
TUSD is accepting applications for part- and full-time bus drivers. No experience is necessary; CDL training is provided to new hires.
The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to noon at Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona, 7201 E. 22nd St.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at jobs.tusd1.org before attending the fair.