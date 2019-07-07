Aria Tenuta, of Tucson, graduated from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s space camp last month.
Tenuta learned about science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on activities and missions during the weeklong camp. She worked with a team to go on a simulated mission to the International Space Station, the Moon or Mars.
The U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, hosted the camp. More than 850,000 trainees have graduated from the space camp since it started in 1982, a news release said.
50 high schoolers graduate from 1st responder academy
Pima Community College graduated 50 local high school juniors and seniors from its First Responder Academy last Tuesday.
The First Responder Academy teaches students about careers in law enforcement, emergency medical services and law, according to a press release from Pima.
The students graduated from the program with certifications in basic first aid, CPR and OSHA 10 workplace safety. They also finished with one college credit from Pima.
The college works with Pima Prevention Partnership and Pima County Arizona at Work to put on the academy, which is partially supported by U.S. Department of Labor funds, the release said.