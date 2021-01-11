Education Notes: TUSD schools host virtual open houses

Tucson Unified schools will be holding virtual open houses this month where prospective students and families can hear about programs, clubs and what makes each school unique.
The schedule and Zoom links for each school is at tusd1.org/Information/Enrollment/OpenHouses.
Participants will view a slide show, meet school leaders and be able to ask questions.
Additionally, open enrollment magnet school applications are due Jan. 17. The district will send out the first round of lottery acceptance letters by the week of Jan. 25.
Online registration for all TUSD schools begins on Feb. 1. For more information go to tusd1.org/Information/Enrollment.
Catalina Foothills host kindergarten town hall
Families with kindergarten-age children are invited to virtual kindergarten town hall meetings with Catalina Foothills educators.
Participants will learn about the half-day kindergarten program and the optional, fee-based full-day kindergarten program, during an hour-long meeting. Open enrollment applicants are welcome to attend.
More information and registration for all-day kindergarten can be found at cfsd16.org.
To sign up for a kindergarten town hall meeting, type one of the following URLs into your browser:
Canyon View Elementary, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: tucne.ws/cvkinder. For more information call 209-7700.
Ventana Vista Elementary, Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m.: tucne.ws/vvkinder. For more information call 209-8000.
Manzanita Elementary, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m.: tucne.ws/mkinder. For more information call 209-7800.
Sunrise Drive Elementary, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.: tucne.ws/sdkinder. For more information call 209-7900.
Tucson schools win grants for campus projects
Tucson schools Pima JTED and Toltecalli High School are among 20 schools to win the D-backs $100,000 School Challenge, presented by University of Phoenix, which provides grants to schools for an array of needs.
Pima JTED will use the grant for a project in its construction class, and Toltecalli will use the money for a community garden.
Through the School Challenge program, the D-backs have provided more than 240 schools with grants worth more than $1.1 million since the program launched in 2012.
Winning schools use grant money for things like music technology programs, updating school library programs, a cooking class focused on healthy eating, equipment for science experiments and more.
“The School Challenge is a longstanding part of our partnership with the D-backs,” said John Woods, University of Phoenix provost and chief academic officer. “Together we get to support teachers and schools who apply for grants to do innovative things that improve education across the entire state of Arizona. I’m always amazed by the great ideas put forth by Arizona’s teachers and proud to partner with the D-backs in support of those efforts.”
