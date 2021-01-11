Education Notes: TUSD schools host virtual open houses

Tucson Unified schools will be holding virtual open houses this month where prospective students and families can hear about programs, clubs and what makes each school unique.

The schedule and Zoom links for each school is at tusd1.org/Information/Enrollment/OpenHouses.

Participants will view a slide show, meet school leaders and be able to ask questions.

Additionally, open enrollment magnet school applications are due Jan. 17. The district will send out the first round of lottery acceptance letters by the week of Jan. 25.

Online registration for all TUSD schools begins on Feb. 1. For more information go to tusd1.org/Information/Enrollment.

Catalina Foothills host kindergarten town hall

Families with kindergarten-age children are invited to virtual kindergarten town hall meetings with Catalina Foothills educators.

Participants will learn about the half-day kindergarten program and the optional, fee-based full-day kindergarten program, during an hour-long meeting. Open enrollment applicants are welcome to attend.

More information and registration for all-day kindergarten can be found at cfsd16.org.

To sign up for a kindergarten town hall meeting, type one of the following URLs into your browser:

Canyon View Elementary, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: tucne.ws/cvkinder. For more information call 209-7700.