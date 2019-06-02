Utterback students’ park name is a winner
The Pima County Board of Supervisors has recognized six students from Utterback Middle School for their role in naming a county-owned parcel of land at 36th Street and Kino Parkway the Desert Haven Natural Resources Park.
Earlier this spring, District 2 Supervisor Ramón Valadez, whose district includes the future park, asked area schools and community groups to help name the park.
Students from Holladay Magnet Elementary School, Utterback Middle School, Pueblo Gardens K-8 School, the Holmes Tuttle Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse at Pueblo Gardens Park and Youthworks Charter High School submitted names for consideration.
The proposed names were shared on social media, and the public voted on their favorites.
The 15-acre Desert Haven Park will be designed to feature ramadas, picnic tables, walking trails, security lighting, fencing, a small parking lot and a water feature for wildlife.
2 Oro Valley seniors get Elks scholarships
The Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge has presented $1,600 Elks National Foundation scholarships to two Oro Valley high school seniors.
The students, Joseph Weichsel of Canyon del Oro High School and McKinley Severson of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, were selected based on academic achievement, leadership skills, extracurricular activities and participation in community services.
Marana Cares Mobile has free summer meals
The Marana Cares Mobile has hit the road, providing free meals to children over summer break.
The brightly colored school bus offers nutritious meals in the air-conditioned mobile facility with interior and exterior serving areas.
The handicapped-accessible unit offers Wi-Fi, Chromebooks, and literacy encouragement for children.
The Marana Cares Mobile is out Monday through Friday through July 26, with the exception of July 4 .
From 11 a.m. to noon, it can be found at Sandario Road and Anthony Drive. From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., it is stationed at 6560 W. El Tiro Road.