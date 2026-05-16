“We don’t yet have a headcount for you, but we will soon,” she said. The deadline to accept admissions was extended to May 15, she said. “This is pretty typical of what colleges are doing across the country.”

As of early May, the application for admission remained open, and the UA was listed on the National Association for College Admission Counseling board as still accepting deposits and applications, and university staff was "continuing to contact students and families and indicating continuing interest.”

The yield rate for Arizona residents was 45.6% compared to 39% last year, Prelock said, adding that a larger number of students are enrolling in the UA in every Arizona county except Cochise. She said UA recruiters have more work to do in Cochise County and they’re collaborating with the county's community college.

The yield rate for non-resident students was 11.2%, still higher than last year’s 10.3% but not as high as UA wants, she said. “This is a national trend with many universities extending their May deadline, so while our yield is up, total numbers are still down in the non-residential framework,” she said.

The yield rate for international students was also higher at 12.7% this year compared to 10.8% for the fall 2025 semester. However, Prelock said, “Many international students are still down because they’re telling us they don’t feel safe coming to the U.S. right now for their degree.”

The overall yield rate for all groups of students cumulatively was also up in comparison to last year — 21.4% versus 18.2% — but still lower than UA’s target of 23% this year.