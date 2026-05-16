University of Arizona officials say the school's yield rate — the percentage of applicants who accept an offer of admission — is better than in previous years overall.
The average grade point average of the fall 2026 incoming class is also higher than last year’s — 3.65 this year versus 3.43 last year, Provost Patricia Prelock told the Faculty Senate.
Enrollment at UA’s Honors College is at an all-time high, Prelock added.
International enrollment, however, is down at the UA as it is nationally after the Trump administration’s crackdown on international student visas and immigration, officials said.
When asked for numbers by Faculty Senator Ted Downing on how the UA was comparing to Arizona State University, Prelock said both ASU and Northern Arizona University “are struggling and they’re not achieving the same level of yield as we are.”
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The yield rate announcement comes in the midst of UA faculty raising concerns about the number of students enrolling in the fall 2026 semester, citing fewer applications and what they call a lack of clarity and transparency in the admissions process internally and externally.
These concerns were raised after the UA changed its admissions model from rolling admissions to early action. Previously, UA colleges reviewed applications as they received them. This year, colleges first evaluated applications that came by the early action deadline of Nov. 1 and gave out decisions by Jan. 15, then went back to reviewing more in the following months.
Prelock reported earlier this month to the Faculty Senate on UA’s admissions and said the early action plan is working out well.
“We don’t yet have a headcount for you, but we will soon,” she said. The deadline to accept admissions was extended to May 15, she said. “This is pretty typical of what colleges are doing across the country.”
As of early May, the application for admission remained open, and the UA was listed on the National Association for College Admission Counseling board as still accepting deposits and applications, and university staff was "continuing to contact students and families and indicating continuing interest.”
The yield rate for Arizona residents was 45.6% compared to 39% last year, Prelock said, adding that a larger number of students are enrolling in the UA in every Arizona county except Cochise. She said UA recruiters have more work to do in Cochise County and they’re collaborating with the county's community college.
The yield rate for non-resident students was 11.2%, still higher than last year’s 10.3% but not as high as UA wants, she said. “This is a national trend with many universities extending their May deadline, so while our yield is up, total numbers are still down in the non-residential framework,” she said.
The yield rate for international students was also higher at 12.7% this year compared to 10.8% for the fall 2025 semester. However, Prelock said, “Many international students are still down because they’re telling us they don’t feel safe coming to the U.S. right now for their degree.”
The overall yield rate for all groups of students cumulatively was also up in comparison to last year — 21.4% versus 18.2% — but still lower than UA’s target of 23% this year.
The UA has enrolled 12 of this year’s 20 Flinn Scholars, representing 19 Arizona high schools, and they’ll be starting at the university this fall. Awarded by the Phoenix-based nonprofit Flinn Foundation, the merit-based scholarship is awarded to graduating high school seniors from across Arizona and includes the full cost of tuition, mandatory fees, housing, meals and more — a value of more than $135,000.
As for graduate admissions, Prelock said students are accepting offers of admission “across the board” and enrollment numbers were up 2% in master's programs and 3% in doctoral programs, and there were strong increases in public health, nursing and engineering. Arizona Online is up 6.8%, she said.
Meanwhile, “International student interest has decreased for master’s programs, less so for doctoral programs,” part of a national trend, she said. “They’re still very interested in coming to U of A. We are working ... to focus on recruitment efforts on strategic locations.”
Prelock also said new limits on the Graduate PLUS loans have been a problem, and that’s affecting UA’s yield rate when it comes to international students. Graduate PLUS loans are being eliminated for new borrowers starting July 1, 2026, as part of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed in 2025.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.