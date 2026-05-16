Hsieh told the Arizona Daily Star that the new holistic review made a “massive difference” to the amount of merit aid students got.

He said he heard disappointment from high school students and their families about the amount of financial aid they received.

This year, Hsieh said students with a 3.9 or 4.0 GPA mostly received the maximum award of $12,000, and students with a core GPA from 3.2 to 3.9 were given between $2,000 to $10,000.

According to information on the Wildcat Tuition Award, an undergraduate tuition scholarship offered annually to Arizona resident high school graduates, the 2025-26 year showed the scholarship range to be between $2,000 and $11,000 per academic year.

The 2026-27 academic year’s scholarship amounts weren’t listed on the UA website.

Shapiro said his son, who applied to the UA before the early action deadline of Nov. 1, “was accepted with a 3.6 (GPA) but received no merit. In years past, when our oldest was accepted, (students with) 3.8 and above received a ‘full ride’ and there were two other categories below that where they would have received some type of merit per semester as long as they took the needed units to keep up with the scholarship and a 3.0 GPA.”

Shapiro said there was no mention of how a student could receive a merit scholarship this year, as there was in years past. In the past, there were guidelines on exactly how much merit you would earn if you fell within a certain GPA, but nothing was publicized about that this year, he said.