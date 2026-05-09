Other universities' email policies

Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University have similar email policies in place to the one proposed at the University of Arizona.

ASU’s email policy states it may “permit the inspection, monitoring, or disclosure of e-mail, computer files, and network transmissions” if: required by law, including public records law; if there is reasonable belief that violation of law or policy has occurred; and if it’s necessary “to monitor and preserve the functioning and integrity of the e-mail system or computer systems or facilities.”

NAU’s email policy is a little different and says, with some exceptions, “the University’s email records are generally subject to disclosure under Arizona’s public records laws.”

It says NAU “may be compelled to monitor or disclose email correspondence or associated data in response to various legal or policy mandates, including, but not limited to, investigations, search warrants, court orders, or subpoenas,” and that university email may be monitored, inspected or transmitted to an authorized third-party email system if legally necessary.

It also says NAU “may use email content or related data in furtherance of employee or student disciplinary proceedings.”

The University of Michigan’s email policy says accounts might be monitored and accessed “when there is reasonable cause to believe that the employee has engaged in misconduct and may have used University resources improperly.” However, it also states that “it is a violation of this policy for an employee to monitor record systems or access records beyond the standards established” by this policy.

University of California, Berkeley, in its electronic communications policy, has a section called “Access WITHOUT Consent,” where the examination of email communications will be permitted without the consent of the employee when: it’s required by law; there’s “substantiated reason;” there are “compelling circumstances;” and there are “time-dependent, critical operational circumstances.”

Its policy also has an “Access WITH Consent” where email records are subject to disclosure with the consent of the employee.

Email inspections and monitoring have led to controversies in the past.

In 2013, Harvard University came under fire when its administrators “secretly searched the emails of 16 resident deans,” exercising the university’s policy at the time that allowed Harvard officials to access a staff member’s emails and other electronic files “at any time” and “for any business purpose” without asking the employee, the Harvard Crimson reported.

— Prerana Sannappanavar, Arizona Daily Star