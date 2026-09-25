Joining Isaacman on stage were U of A President Suresh Garimella, Arizona Space Institute director and astrophysics professor Erika Hamden and NASA Astrophysics Division director Shawn Domagal-Goldman.

After his remarks, Isaacman took a few questions from the audience, including one from a person who wanted to know how many petition signatures it would take to get him to come back to be a commencement speaker at the U of A.

Isaacman was also asked about black holes and how to speed up development timelines to get more missions launched in a shorter amount of time.

His most detailed answer came in response to a question about the increasing amount of human-made debris circling the Earth, where it poses a hazard to crewed and uncrewed spacecraft alike.

He said careful vehicle design and responsible launch and reentry practices can prevent the dangerous accumulation of orbital litter, but not every spacefaring nation is doing their part.

“Number one has got to be to stop adding to the problem. That is really the only realistic thing that we can do,” Isaacman said. “I think the U.S. industry is doing a really good job at that. You can't say the same about everyone in the international community.”

The release of the administration’s proposed NASA budget in April sparked outcry in the scientific community. The Planetary Society called it “an extinction-level event for space science,” with more than 50 active and proposed missions facing termination.