Prefer us on Google Learn More

The University of Arizona’s preliminary request for state funding for fiscal year 2028 includes $7.5 million to hold tuition flat for in-state, undergraduate students for the fourth year in a row.

UA’s budget request also includes $25 million to renovate and modernize classrooms at the UA, and $17.5 million to expand its healthcare workforce training.

It will be submitted to Gov. Katie Hobbs along with the requests for Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.

The three state universities’ total requests for state funding for fiscal year 2028, approved Thursday by the Arizona Board of Regents for forwarding to the governor, amount to $50 million each.

“We have a package of requests from the University of Arizona that focuses on keeping undergraduate resident tuition flat in the future, that focuses on facility needs, and that expands healthcare partnerships and training capacity across the state,” said Bradley Kendrex, ABOR’s vice president for finance and administration, at the special board meeting Thursday.

“All of these things again represent important opportunities for the state, and opportunities for the board, for the universities, and for the governor and Legislature to partner together,” Kendrex said.

Each year, Kendrex told the board, ABOR presents budget requests to the Governor’s Office on behalf of the three universities.