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The University of Arizona’s chief financial officer said administrators were “overly optimistic” about how much net tuition revenue would come in to the UA this year, adding that their new enrollment process meant they didn't have historical data to base forecasts on.

According to its first quarter budget update, the university expects to bring in $66.8 million less, or 7% less, in net tuition revenue than it had budgeted for fiscal year 2027. The university is now expecting $880.6 million in tuition revenue.

“One, it’s a new enrollment process. So, we were forecasting based on a new enrollment process,” UA’s Chief Financial Officer John Arnold told the Arizona Daily Star Thursday.

“We didn’t really have a baseline to forecast against because it was new. So, you look at historical behavior and then try to forecast forward. We didn’t have that historical behavior to forecast,” Arnold said, after the Arizona Board of Regents meeting where the first quarter update was presented.

“We were overly optimistic about who would come and our yield rates and the melt rates over the summer, and part of that was this change in national (student) behavior. So, we were dealing with a change in enrollment model and change in national behavior,” Arnold said.

Yield rate refers to the number of admitted students who accept a university’s offer of admission, and melt rate signifies the percentage of students who pay a fee to enroll in the fall but don’t show up to classes.

The UA saw an overall enrollment drop of 7.6% in fall 2026 from fall 2025.