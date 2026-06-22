According to court documents, Siebern alleged financial “mismanagement” by the UA College of Education because staff members felt they weren’t getting paid for the workload they were shouldering and many were threatening to quit due to the pay and workload conditions.

Siebern “was never complaining about her personal treatment,” said Weeks. “She was raising concerns about the ability of the department to continue functioning in the face of multiple resignations over this inadequate pay issue.”

In emails to administrators in the College of Education, Siebern said there were pending resignations that needed to be processed and that the “department and college cannot sustain these resignations.” She also said employees didn’t want to leave the department but felt they weren’t “being paid for the level of work that they do.”

“It’s clear from these quotes, that are in the plain language of her emails, Ms. Siebern was not raising concerns about her own on-the-job treatment or even her own pay,” said Weeks, who read out a few of the quotes in court. “She was raising concerns about other employees, many of whom were threatening to quit over their inadequate pay, and she was concerned that the department would no longer be able to function if all these people resigned in mass.”

The timeline

Court documents show Siebern’s termination took place a few months after she started raising concerns about staff pay and workloads with the college’s administration.