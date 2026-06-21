He said based on general accounting principles, the UA Foundation is presented as a “discrete component unit” in UA’s financial statements, and although its function is to support the UA’s mission, the UA cannot report the cash as its own.

“By taking legal ownership of the endowments, since the endowments are being used for a restricted purpose on campus, UA is able to account for the residual income estimates as future cash on hand on their financial statements,” Hernández said.

A donor to the UA Foundation, who asked that their name not be used, said they opted out of the change because of concerns it signaled a “lack of transparency” that indicates “larger financial issues” at the UA.

“This change seems like an attempt to create the illusion of financial progress, (and) I also believe it is detrimental to the credibility of the foundation,” they said.

The donor told the Star they didn’t think it is good policy to do things that “appear to be an accounting trick or scheme” when it comes to donors or financial matters. It makes people distrust the institution, they said.

Phoenix attorney Ellis Carter, who exclusively represents nonprofit, tax-exempt and mission-based businesses, said the transfer is beneficial to the university “because having higher liquidity benefits it, makes it look stronger on its books, and (the UA) would probably face higher bond rates and borrowing rates if they have less liquidity.”

It is obviously a benefit to the university “if they’re experiencing a cash crunch,” Carter told the Star in an interview, adding that it should be an “okay use of those funds” if they’re just general endowment funds.