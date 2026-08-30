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Southern Arizona school districts could soon place special education students in a Tucson Unified School District program while keeping the benefits of their enrollment.

The TUSD governing board unanimously approved a tuition schedule for student placement Tuesday night. This allows surrounding districts that cannot meet the needs of some special education students to send them to TUSD rather than private schools or programs that might cost more, according to Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

Neighboring districts, such as Sunnyside Unified or Tanque Verde school districts, could pay TUSD tuition based on state-approved rates so that all of a student's costs would be covered. If TUSD spent more than the approved rates, the district would tell the state, which would decide whether the home district or the Arizona Department of Education would cover the remaining cost, Chief Financial Officer Ricky Hernandez told the board Tuesday.

Trujillo said Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams has been pushing for the program, along with neighboring districts "who run into programmatic jams."

"The idea of TUSD being able to provide this is very popular," Trujillo said. He told the board other districts wanted to send students to a place "they could trust, where folks are going to be certified, where there's fingerprinting. I believe this is going to be a very popular option."