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Back-to-school events

Various back-to-school events will be taking place around Tucson through the end of July.

Here's where you can find distribution drives around town in the next week:

IMPACT Tucson

Tucson Unified School District's annual IMPACT drive is Saturday. Instead of being at the usual location, Palo Verde High School, the event was expanded this year to take place at four locations to better serve the district's 35,000 students. The drive will feature free backpacks, school supplies and connections with local resources.

When: Saturday, July 25; 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Catalina Family Resource Center, 3645 E. Pima St.; Palo Verde Family Resource Center, 1302 S. Avenida Vega; Menlo Family Resource Center, 1100 W. Fresno St.; Southwest Family Resource Center, 6855 S. Mark Road.

Zion City back-to-school event

Christian church Zion City will host an outreach and supply drive Saturday. The group will give away notebooks, pens, backpacks and more.

When: Saturday, July 25; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Zion City - Santa Cruz Campus, 1775 W. Ajo Way

Back to school event with Ascension Dynasty