Back-to-school events
Various back-to-school events will be taking place around Tucson through the end of July.
Here's where you can find distribution drives around town in the next week:
IMPACT Tucson
Tucson Unified School District's annual IMPACT drive is Saturday. Instead of being at the usual location, Palo Verde High School, the event was expanded this year to take place at four locations to better serve the district's 35,000 students. The drive will feature free backpacks, school supplies and connections with local resources.
When: Saturday, July 25; 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Catalina Family Resource Center, 3645 E. Pima St.; Palo Verde Family Resource Center, 1302 S. Avenida Vega; Menlo Family Resource Center, 1100 W. Fresno St.; Southwest Family Resource Center, 6855 S. Mark Road.
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More info: tuc.life/2l5
Zion City back-to-school event
Christian church Zion City will host an outreach and supply drive Saturday. The group will give away notebooks, pens, backpacks and more.
When: Saturday, July 25; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Zion City - Santa Cruz Campus, 1775 W. Ajo Way
More info: tuc.life/2l6
Back to school event with Ascension Dynasty
Barbershop Ascension Dynasty is hosting a back-to-school event featuring free school supplies and free haircuts for kids ages 5-18. They're also accepting donations of school supplies.
When: Sunday, July 26; 3-6 p.m.
Where: Ascension Dynasty, 1150 N. Silverbell Road
More info: tuc.life/2l9
Back to school event with Monarch Luxury Hair
Monarch Luxury Hair is partnering with Monarch Women's Ministry, Dama's Coffee Co. and Bellezza Beauty Bar for its annual back-to-school event. The event will feature free haircuts, supplies, backpacks and pizza.
When: Sunday, July 26; starts at 8 a.m.
Where: 7575 W. Twin Peaks Road
More info: tuc.life/2la
Kidz Expo
Kidz Expo will host its 15th annual event next Thursday, featuring free school supplies, kids' activities, health resources and giveaways. The event, themed around comics and superheroes, encourages kids to come dressed as their favorite heroes.
When: Thursday, July 30; 4-8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
More info: tuc.life/2l7
Friends of Marty Birdman Center back-to-school bash
Tucson Parks and Recreation will host a backpack drive next week, giving away free backpacks, school supplies, food, haircuts and more.
When: Friday, July 31; 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Marty Birdman Center, 2536 N. Castro Ave.
More info: tuc.life/2l8
Yee, Ruiz to face off in November election
Kimberly Yee beat incumbent Tom Horne by about 30,000 votes in Tuesday's Republican primary for Arizona superintendent of public instruction, as of Wednesday's vote count.
Yee will face Democrat Teresa Ruiz, who defeated Brett Newby in the Democratic primary, in the November general election. Visit tuc.life/2lb for more of the Star’s primary race coverage.
TUSD could shake up 2027-28 calendar year
Tucson Unified School District has four draft calendars currently out for community input, ranging from minimal changes such as a slightly longer Thanksgiving break, to another version featuring a four-day school week.
The district aims to get 20,000 responses before the survey results go to the board in August. The survey, open only to TUSD families, will remain open until then. Visit tuc.life/2lc to give the district feedback on the draft calendars.