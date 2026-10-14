Prefer us on Google Learn More

Tucson Meet Yourself is going to look a whole lot different this year when it takes over downtown’s Jácome Plaza Oct. 16-18.

The festival’s footprint has been reimagined around themed villages, a pair of pavilions and a handful of micro pavilions, and open spaces where visitors can linger and feel like they are entering a neighborhood not unlike their own.

The redesign was the brainchild of Bryan Rafael Falcón, who took over as the festival’s director this year when longtime director Maribel Alvarez became senior advisor, and was made possible by the festival’s collaboration with the Smithsonian Institute.

The goal, said Falcón, was “to help people slow down and go deeper.”

“A folk life festival … is about the people, the language, the nomenclature, the way people interact with the ritual that surrounds all of these things that give us our identity and which bring us together,” he said.

“We've been itching for a while to dig down into what makes Tucson Meet Yourself a unique experience and really a unique signature, namesake event for Tucson,” said Alvarez. “How do we continue to be unique, educational, deep exploratory of cultures beyond music and dance and food, but then dig deep in all of those things?”

The Smithsonian Institute provided part of the answer when it included Tucson Meet Yourself as one of 40 folklife festivals for this year’s “Of the People: The Smithsonian Festival of Festivals” nationwide tour.