TMY Plaza: Look for “The TMY Letters” somewhere in this colorful gathering spot where you’ll find the info tent, a booth to buy your Taste of the Festival Passports, and the Festival Store.

Of the People Village: With folks from the Smithsonian Folklife Festival held on the National Mall each summer, blacksmiths and glassblowers will be demonstrating their crafts. Look for the “Faces of the Festival” gallery wall.

Home Cooks Corridor: This is where your neighbors will share family recipes handed down for generations. Look for the Home Cooks Story Boards.

Culture Kitchen Lane: Home of the new Culture Kitchen pavilion set up in a 1930s-style metal diner. Look for the diner window and take a picture through it.

Native Nations Way: This is the gathering spot for artisans from around the world. Look for and kick around the giant Orbs.

Homelife Park: This busy marketplace is where you’ll find booths with food, art and local business vendors going through the machinations of everyday life. You’ll want to look for the “You Belong In Tucson” neon sign.

Global Artists Triangle: On the Masters of Living Traditions stage, you’ll find artist demonstrations including artists from Kazakhstan. Look for the Coyote wall.

Frytown & Wildcat Court: This is one of those “follow your nose” kind of destinations. Look for the Frytown sign.

Barrio Commons: With its array of international food offerings, music and dance, this village is sure to be one of the most popular throughout the weekend. When you stop in, look for the Stone Stage.

Big Jim Square: This is where you’ll find the Church Stage and hear music that the festival’s founder James “Big Jim” Griffith adored, including local legend Ted Warmbrand, who will be the first to perform on the stage at 11 a.m. Friday. Look for the “Come for the Culture” neon sign.