Hernández said the district will need to continue evaluating its spending and make additional reductions or departmental changes to improve those measures.

There was significant improvement in the district's general fund balance following corrections regarding improper deposits. TUSD's general fund balance improved from a negative $28.3 million in fiscal year 2025 to about negative $251,000 in fiscal year 2026 — an improvement of more than $28 million.

Hernández attributed the improvement in part to spending reductions and a $16 million accounting correction. The district found that some state aid had been deposited into its capital fund when it should have gone to its maintenance and operations fund.

Hernández said the error was the district's fault and resulted from failing to update a calculation used to distribute state aid between the funds. The district has since corrected the calculation, he said.

The district's operating margin, the financial health metric that measures the structural balance between annual revenues and annual expenditures, also improved, falling from 9.3% to 4.5%, which Hernández attributed to reductions in expenditures.

TUSD also reduced the amount of capital funding it redirects to operations. The district moved about 20% of its capital budget to operations over the past five years, but that figure is projected to fall to 14% this school year. Hernández said the goal is to eliminate the redirection by the start of the 2027-2028 school year.

Despite the improvements, Hernández said TUSD's financial problems will not be solved overnight.