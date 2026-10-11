Tucson Unified School District has given teachers raises, funded more P.E. teachers and social workers, and expanded career and technical education programs since last year’s override election, a new report shows.
TUSD chief financial officer Ricky Hernández gave the first annual report on how the voter-approved property tax funds have been spent at Tuesday’s governing board meeting.
So far, the district has provided:
— $3,000 salary increases for teachers
— 4% salary increases for all other staff
— P.E. teachers for every K-5, K-6, K-8 and Middle School
— At least one social worker at every high school
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— Reduced the school counselor ratio to 400:1 districtwide
— 18 employees for CTE program expansion
— Pre-K expansion through tuition scholarships
— 14 employees for fine arts program expansion
— Reading/Math interventionists at all K-5, K-6 and K-8 schools
— Attendance initiatives through school community liaison expansion