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Tucson Unified School District has given teachers raises, funded more P.E. teachers and social workers, and expanded career and technical education programs since last year’s override election, a new report shows.

TUSD chief financial officer Ricky Hernández gave the first annual report on how the voter-approved property tax funds have been spent at Tuesday’s governing board meeting.

So far, the district has provided:

— $3,000 salary increases for teachers

— 4% salary increases for all other staff

— P.E. teachers for every K-5, K-6, K-8 and Middle School

— At least one social worker at every high school

— Reduced the school counselor ratio to 400:1 districtwide

— 18 employees for CTE program expansion

— Pre-K expansion through tuition scholarships

— 14 employees for fine arts program expansion

— Reading/Math interventionists at all K-5, K-6 and K-8 schools

— Attendance initiatives through school community liaison expansion