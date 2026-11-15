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New costs for dual-enrollment courses that are starting next year will be covered by Tucson Unified School District, the governing board unanimously decided in a vote.

The Pima Community College governing board voted on June 10 to establish a dual-enrollment tuition rate of $10 per credit hour beginning in the 2027-28 academic year. About 6,700 TUSD students enroll in PCC dual enrollment courses each year, which allow high school students to earn both high school and college credit at the same time.

"This recommendation is designed to partially offset the college’s direct costs of delivering high quality dual enrollment programs while preserving broad student access and maintaining PCC’s commitment to educational attainment, workforce development, and economic opportunity throughout Pima County," the June PCC proposal says.

Historically, Arizona funded dual enrollment students through the community college operating aid formula at nearly the same rate as traditional college students, with funding approaching $1,000 per full-time student equivalent.

Between 2008-16, state operating aid for PCC, including funding for dual enrollment, was phased out entirely.